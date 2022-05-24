Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $1.79 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,026 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Target by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.14. The company had a trading volume of 611,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,930. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.89 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.76.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

