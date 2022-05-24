Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $1.53 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Finally, Johns Hopkins University grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.79 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

