Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $1.48 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. 2,485,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,124,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

