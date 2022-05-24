Enterprise Financial Services Corp Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,256 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,999,000 after purchasing an additional 545,124 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,809,000 after acquiring an additional 512,433 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.40. 1,115,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,093,325. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

