Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys New Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,824,000 after acquiring an additional 194,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 58.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 582.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,096,000 after acquiring an additional 62,196 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.31. 1,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,525. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.11% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

