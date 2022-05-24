Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 2.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 19,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,525,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Specifically, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 123,500 shares of company stock worth $1,242,150.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

