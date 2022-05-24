Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $8.55 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp accounts for 3.3% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.16% of PacWest Bancorp worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.22. 1,391,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,378. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

