Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $3.49 Million Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,026 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 104,604 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Farmers National Banc worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 59.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,507.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $286,717.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $389,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 73,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

