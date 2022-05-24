Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives $122.53 Average PT from Analysts

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.53.

EFGSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €118.80 ($126.38) to €125.60 ($133.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eiffage from €112.00 ($119.15) to €113.00 ($120.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($127.66) to €129.00 ($137.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. 332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5242 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

About Eiffage (Get Rating)

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.