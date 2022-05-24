Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.72). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. 1,333,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,700. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $747.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

