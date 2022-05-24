eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. eCash has a market cap of $953.50 million and approximately $78.87 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 266.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,749.22 or 0.84714411 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00517976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00034294 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,627.90 or 1.45911592 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000261 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,067,510,923,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

