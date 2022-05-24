Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Trimmed by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263,901 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 10.1% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Eaton worth $166,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.17. 53,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day moving average of $157.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $132.16 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

