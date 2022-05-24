Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Increased by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 0.7% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 173.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $132.16 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.47.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

