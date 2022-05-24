DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $422,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $63,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $479,171. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $130.79 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

