Drep [new] Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $26.32 million and $312,318.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,507.17 or 1.00003167 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001695 BTC.
About Drep [new]
According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “
Buying and Selling Drep [new]
