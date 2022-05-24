Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,948,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,562,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,649,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $194.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

