Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,199 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 3.48% of Dolby Laboratories worth $335,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 896.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.34. 997,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,679. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.