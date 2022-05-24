Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DEC stock opened at GBX 123.58 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.02. Diversified Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 94.24 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 129.20 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -3.67.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 166,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.48), for a total value of £197,035.22 ($247,936.61).

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.