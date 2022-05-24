Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.35 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.04 and a 200-day moving average of $149.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

