Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Hits One Day Volume of $340,682.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $340,682.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $9,536.86 or 0.32448677 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00505542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00034206 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,291.03 or 1.43893133 BTC.

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,182,273 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fitness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fitness using one of the exchanges listed above.

