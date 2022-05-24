DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $327.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0819 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006815 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,685,761 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.