Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 15.82% 13.53% 5.76% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Palomar and Deep Yellow’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $247.79 million 6.19 $45.85 million $1.68 36.25 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Volatility & Risk

Palomar has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Palomar and Deep Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 4 0 2.80 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palomar currently has a consensus price target of $82.40, indicating a potential upside of 35.30%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Summary

Palomar beats Deep Yellow on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited, was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

