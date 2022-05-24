Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after buying an additional 47,223 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 180.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

Shares of DECK opened at $248.13 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.30 and its 200-day moving average is $315.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

