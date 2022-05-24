D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.13

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.13 and last traded at $65.63, with a volume of 3637627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

