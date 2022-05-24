D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Increased by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises about 1.5% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of D.R. Horton worth $116,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.63. 3,641,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,377. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

