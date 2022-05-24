CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,629,446.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,473 shares of company stock valued at $594,985 and sold 3,361 shares valued at $192,465. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 69.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.