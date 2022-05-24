Critical Contrast: QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) vs. Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) and Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QuoteMedia and Enjoy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Enjoy Technology 1 4 0 0 1.80

Enjoy Technology has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,060.25%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Risk & Volatility

QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enjoy Technology has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuoteMedia and Enjoy Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $15.17 million 1.49 $210,000.00 N/A N/A Enjoy Technology $81.00 million 0.38 -$220.61 million ($2.29) -0.11

QuoteMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enjoy Technology.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and Enjoy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia 2.49% -32.14% 6.96% Enjoy Technology N/A -746.92% -74.32%

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Enjoy Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, and Quotestream Professional, as well as a web portfolio management product; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

