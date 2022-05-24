Critical Contrast: ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) & Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Rating) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICTS International and Uxin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $324.93 million 0.82 $4.40 million N/A N/A Uxin $100.34 million 1.49 -$64.29 million ($0.81) -0.49

ICTS International has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ICTS International has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICTS International and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A Uxin -46.70% N/A -26.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ICTS International and Uxin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ICTS International beats Uxin on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICTS International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, security surveys and audits, and explosive detection dog handling. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, baggage handling, and VIP meet and greet services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. The company also develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions; New Advanced Passenger Screening, a IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; and realtime operational management. In addition, it offers authentication systems and solutions. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol-Oost, the Netherlands.

Uxin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company also facilitates used car transaction services, and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases through websites, xin.com and youxinpai.com. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

