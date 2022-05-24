Cornichon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $569.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Cornichon has a market cap of $865,758.13 and approximately $569.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cornichon has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 265.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,793.49 or 0.84898849 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00522114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00034182 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,418.13 or 1.45249814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,061,785 coins and its circulating supply is 14,819,936 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

