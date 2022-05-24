Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.7% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,618,273,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ISRG traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.39. 1,518,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.80 and a 200-day moving average of $297.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.
In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
