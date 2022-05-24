Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 94 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 909,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,787,000 after acquiring an additional 70,915 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 371,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after acquiring an additional 52,948 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.63. 7,174,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

