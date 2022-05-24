Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 599,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,568 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,289,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,890. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

