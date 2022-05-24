Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $62,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

