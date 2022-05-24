Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.40. 9,068,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,207,062. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.64. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

