Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 303,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 71,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 22,197 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,988,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,179,217. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a market capitalization of $239.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

