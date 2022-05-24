Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after buying an additional 41,204 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.11. 3,208,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $73.22 and a 12-month high of $82.47.
