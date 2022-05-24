Cook Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 268.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,745.97 or 0.84626184 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00521239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00034257 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,431.22 or 1.45106156 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

