Contrasting HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp and HomeStreet are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and HomeStreet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 4.41 $1.61 million $0.59 22.85 HomeStreet $364.27 million 2.02 $115.42 million $5.12 7.70

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 19.22% N/A N/A HomeStreet 31.04% 15.46% 1.45%

Volatility & Risk

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mid-Southern Bancorp and HomeStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeStreet 1 0 2 0 2.33

HomeStreet has a consensus price target of $52.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.67%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of HomeStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HomeStreet has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. HomeStreet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About HomeStreet (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single-family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

