Contrasting Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) & Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) and Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akari Therapeutics and Tempest Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tempest Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tempest Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 737.91%. Given Tempest Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tempest Therapeutics is more favorable than Akari Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Tempest Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.08 million ($0.41) -2.76 Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$28.30 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Tempest Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics N/A -281.03% -175.82% Tempest Therapeutics N/A -80.03% -44.46%

Volatility & Risk

Akari Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempest Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tempest Therapeutics beats Akari Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akari Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Tempest Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors. It also develops TREX-1, a key cellular enzyme that regulates the innate immune response in tumors. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

