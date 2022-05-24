Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,690,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,588 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $424,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STZ opened at $238.67 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,325.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.97 and a 200-day moving average of $235.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.29.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

