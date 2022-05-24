Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) to announce $19.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $16.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $80.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $83.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $89.30 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $96.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 183,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,373. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

