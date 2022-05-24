Conflux Network Price Hits $0.32 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,237.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,964.34 or 0.06718571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00237408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.08 or 0.00653542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.00667365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00075555 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

