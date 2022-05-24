Compound 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $69.95 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68.21 or 0.00232094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $485.93 million and approximately $69.95 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,123,668 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.