Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $244.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVGI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 137,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $201.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

