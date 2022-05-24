Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,254,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,823,393. The company has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

