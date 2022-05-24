Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $78.12. 3,538,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.15. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

