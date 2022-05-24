Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,861 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,352,000 after purchasing an additional 693,447 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.77) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.