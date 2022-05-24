Coatue Management LLC Sells 80,704 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80,704 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $134,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on PODD. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.86.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.85. The stock had a trading volume of 492,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,207. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 321.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.24 and its 200 day moving average is $254.61.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

