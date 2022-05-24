Coatue Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Coatue Management LLC cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,095,168 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Zillow Group worth $29,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,856 shares of company stock valued at $805,708 over the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZG. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,559. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

