Coatue Management LLC Raises Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,071,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180,823 shares during the period. KE makes up approximately 1.1% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned 1.01% of KE worth $242,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in KE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,002,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in KE by 101.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in KE by 100.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 58,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.86. 11,497,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,197,506. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

